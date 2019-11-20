Sight Before Christmas happening Saturday

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR) — Sight Before Christmas is an annual event that provides a free eye exam in exchange for the donation of a toy.

Last year, $40,000 worth of toys were collected for the Amarillo chapter of Toys for Tots. $13,000 in free eye exams were provided to patients who might have gone without because of cost.

The event is back and it is better than ever.

Dr. Shauna Thornhill, optometrist and owner at Amarillo Vision Specialists, and John Hamlin, assistant coordinator of Amarillo Toys for Tots, are here to tell us more.

Amarillo Vision Specialists

3700 E Interstate 40

(806) 372-1977

www.amarillovision.net