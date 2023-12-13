AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo’s first “Net-Zero Home” is ready to be showcased and For the Duration of Homes owner, Lindsay Reynolds was in the studio to talk about it.

The “Net-Zero Home” can be seen during a scavenger hunt on Dec. 16 and 17 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Pinnacle by Rose Community. The “Elf Scavenger Hunt event” is a chance for families to explore the Pinnacle by Rockrose Community and walk through the custom-built homes. Families can also have a chance to win $1,000 for a family getaway.

FTD Homes said it aims to lead the charge in energy-efficient home building in the Texas Panhandle.

According to FTD Homes, the system enhances home comfort by evenly distributing temperature and also may significantly lower utility costs by upwards of $1,400 a year.

More information can be found here.