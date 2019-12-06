Santa is stopping by the Discovery Center

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR) — Are you feeling flustered and forgetful as the holidays approach? It could be holiday brain drain. It is when the demands of the season get stressful and you may have a hard time remembering everything — things as small as the names of friends and family you may not have seen in a while or new people you meet as you go from event to event.

New York Times best-selling author and psychotherapist Dr. Mike Dow has tips to keep your brain in top shape and keep you looking and feeling sharp.