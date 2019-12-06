Santa is stopping by the Discovery Center
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR) — Santa has scheduled a stop in Amarillo a little early, and he is coming to hang out with Mandi and Shanna at the Discovery Center!
Santa’s Jolly Jamboree
- Saturday, December 7th,
- Enjoy a jolly good time to celebrate the holiday season!
- Cheerful activities and delightful crafts!
- Photos with Santa for $10 each
- Special guests-the Grinch and Anna & Elsa!
- Christmas Science Shows and Secret Service Elf Training
- The Grinch: 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm
- Frozen Science Activities like Snowball fights, building and melting snowmen, experimenting with Frozen Fractals.
Santa’s Workshop Activities:
- building Santa’s parachute, Build him a robot with Cubelets, decorate cookies, construct a Gingerbread House, and more!
- Fun games and crafts like “Letters to Santa”, “Candy Cane Nutstacker”, Snowball Hole, Jingle Bell toss!
- You’ll also enjoy: Bomb City Kitchen coffee and cocoa bar, breakfast and lunch choices from Thumpers Grill.
- The holiday show, “Let it Snow” in the Space Theater every hour.
- Members get early admission at 9:00 am and have the option to visit Santa for professional photos before we open to the public at 10:00.
- Admission to Santa’s Jolly Jamboree is $3 per person for members, and $3 plus regular museum admission per person for non-members.
- More information, details and times are posted on our website at DHDC.org.
Discover for a Dollar: Holiday Edition
- Discover family, fun and science with a holiday twist!
- Enjoy an evening at the Discovery Center complete with Space Theater shows, live science demonstrations, exhibits, and critter encounters. We’ll also be debuting our NEW HOLIDAY SHOW, The Nutcracker Suite in the Space Theater at no additional cost!
- Bomb City Kitchen coffee & cocoa bar.
- Admission to Discover for a Dollar: Holiday Edition is only $1 per person! Members are still FREE.
Nutcracker Suite In the Space Theater
- NEW to the Space Theater is a special showing of the ‘Nutcracker Suite‘.
- A visual music extravaganza of Pyotr Tchaikovsky’s most famous work, with stereo soundtrack performed by The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and animation by Ken Scott.
- Enjoy musical favorites including Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy, Miniature Overture, Dance of the Mirlitons, Arabian Dance, Waltz of the Flowers and more.
- Show Times are:
- Saturday, December 21st at 11:00 am & 3:00 pm
- Sunday, December 22nd at 3:00 pm
- Monday, December 23rd at 11:00 am & 3:00 pm
- Admission to the ‘Nutcracker Suite’ is not included in museum admission. Each showtime is $2 per person.
Membership Special
- Going on now through December 31st!
- BOGO 50% off Family or Family Plus membership SALE!
- Extend your own membership for a year AND Give one membership as a gift! OR just give 2 as a gift!
- Give the gift of science this holiday season!
- Discounted memberships are available in person at the Discovery Center or by calling 806-355-9547.
- More info at DHDC.org.
The Don Harrington Discovery Center
1200 Streit Drive
(806) 355-9547
www.dhdc.org