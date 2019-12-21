Republic Services has tips on environmentally responsible practices this holiday season

With parties, decorations, gift giving and travel, Americans generate 25 percent more waste than average between thanksgiving and new year's day – equating to almost 1,000 pounds of trash per household.
But much of what is thrown away during the holidays can be recycled or re-purposed.
Jeremy walters, sustainability ambassador at Republic Services, has some tips for consumers on how to incorporate simple environmentally responsible practices into celebrations and family gatherings to minimize waste.