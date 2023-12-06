AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Kindness is the Cause program through Palace Coffee Co that according to officials with Palace Coffee Co is the company’s way of giving back to organizations in the community.

The company choose four causes each year and give them a full quarter where they help tell their story and what they do for our community. As well as raise funding for them through sales of their cause drink and pastry which rotates monthly.

The current cause drink will be supporting Another Chance House. The “Winter Latte” is made with house made rosemary, hazelnut syrup and topped with torched cinnamon. The cause pastry for the month is a hazelnut chocolate anpan.

A dollar for each drink purchased and .50 cents for each pastry purchased will go to support Another Chance House.

The causes that Kindness is the Cause program selected for next year include The Vessel of Humanity and Compassion, Amarillo Angels, Wildcat Bluff Discovery Center and Turn Center.