Holiday tips with the BBB

The BBB Torch Awards for Ethics highlight the good businesses and outstanding charitable organizations in our community. Plan to celebrate good business overall in our community at the
Torch Awards for Ethics 2020
February 21, 2020 6:00 pm
Amarillo Civic Center Heritage Room
The Torch Awards celebration is a good way to treat your employees and family to a fun night. Reservations can be made at www.bbb.org/amarillo or by calling 806-379-6222. Tickets are $100/each and include a delicious steak dinner, gaming chips for the evening and tons of fun!
All tickets include dinner and casino.
Steak Dinner – Awards – Velvet Funk Band
Casino Tables – Silent Auction – Cash Bar
Attire: Business / Business Casual
The BBB Torch Awards for Ethics helps support educational efforts in area high schools through the Student Video Contest.
www.bbbvideocontest.org/amarillo