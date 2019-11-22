Holiday History: White House Christmas Ornament
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR) — Every year since 1981, the White House Historical Association has created the official White House Christmas Ornament.
These unique collectibles — honoring individual presidents or specific White House anniversaries — have become part of the holiday tradition for millions of American families.
Joining us to share the inspiration and history behind this year’s design is President of the White House Historical Association, Stewart McLaurin.