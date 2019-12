AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR) — Center City of Amarillo invites you to share in some holiday magic this year with the Amarillo Christmas Electric Light Parade.

The parade will be this Friday, December 6th in downtown Amarillo. Every single float will light up downtown as they travel, ending at the Amarillo Civic Center where they will have refreshments and an opportunity to take pictures with Santa. This year’s theme is “March of the Toys”.