Canyon’s Christmas spirit kicks off this weekend
Canyon, Texas (KAMR) — The folks in Canyon are kicking off Christmas this weekend.
Experience the holidays at the Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum’s annual Christmas Open House on Friday, Dec 6 from 6:00-9:00 p.m. and Saturday, December 7, from 1:00-5:00 p.m. as part of Christmas in Canyon.
There will be music, a visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus and more.
Admission is free with a preferred $1 donation or canned item to the High Plains Food Bank.
- Christmas in Canyon is December 7
- Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum Christmas Open House – 1-5 pm
- Canyon Main Street Visits with Santa – 4-6 pm
- Canyon Lions Club will serve hot cocoa and coffee
- Free Activities on the Square 4 pm
- CISD Choir Performances – 4-6:30 pm
- Parade of Lights at 6:30 pm