Canyon’s Christmas spirit kicks off this weekend

Canyon, Texas (KAMR) — The folks in Canyon are kicking off Christmas this weekend.

Experience the holidays at the Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum’s annual Christmas Open House on Friday, Dec 6 from 6:00-9:00 p.m. and Saturday, December 7, from 1:00-5:00 p.m. as part of Christmas in Canyon.

There will be music, a visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus and more.

Admission is free with a preferred $1 donation or canned item to the High Plains Food Bank.

  • Christmas in Canyon is December 7
  • Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum Christmas Open House – 1-5 pm
  • Canyon Main Street Visits with Santa – 4-6 pm
  • Canyon Lions Club will serve hot cocoa and coffee
  • Free Activities on the Square 4 pm
  • CISD Choir Performances – 4-6:30 pm
  • Parade of Lights at 6:30 pm

