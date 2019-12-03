Canyon’s Christmas spirit kicks off this weekend

Canyon, Texas (KAMR) — The folks in Canyon are kicking off Christmas this weekend.

Experience the holidays at the Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum’s annual Christmas Open House on Friday, Dec 6 from 6:00-9:00 p.m. and Saturday, December 7, from 1:00-5:00 p.m. as part of Christmas in Canyon.

There will be music, a visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus and more.

Admission is free with a preferred $1 donation or canned item to the High Plains Food Bank.