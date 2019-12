FILE – This Sept. 6, 2012 file photo shows the Amazon logo in Santa Monica, Calif. Amazon has signed a lease for a new office space in Manhattan that will house more than 1,500 employees, less than a year after pulling out of a deal for a larger headquarters in the borough of Queens after politicians and activists objected to nearly $3 billion in incentives. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR) — The countdown to the holidays has begun. The kids are excited, everyone is in a mad dash to get the last of their gifts, and mom and dad are trying to get everything done for the big day.

If you have been procrastinating this holiday season, Amazon has some good news for you.