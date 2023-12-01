AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Amarillo Parks and Recreation joined in the studio to talk about some upcoming winter events.
Kelsey Sargent, with Amarillo Parks and Rec, joined in studio to talk about some of Amarillo Parks and Recreation’s winter events.
- 50 and Better Christmas Party.
- Dec. 14, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Warford Activity Center. Register online.
- “The Polar Express” Interactive movie event
- Dec. 15, at 6:30 p.m. at the Warford Activity Center – Hot chocolate, cookies, photos with Santa and much more! Entry costs are $11 per person or $50 for families of 5 or more. Registration for the event closes Dec. 10.
- Winter Break Camp
- Dec. 18–22 $75 per week. Dec. 26–29 $60 per week. Jan 2–5 $60 per week. The camp is from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Register for the camp online.