AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR) — If you’re in the mood to sing along, the Amarillo Opera has the event for you.

The Messiah Sing-IN Saturday, Dec 7th at 11 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church.

The community is invited to sing along to the messiah. Scores will be available at the door.

They are featuring local talent as soloists, conductors and organists.

This is a collaboration between Amarillo Opera and Local Churches in our community.