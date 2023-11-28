AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —The Amarillo Little Theatre Academy and Sparkman Orthodontics are preparing for their holiday production of “PRANCER”. According to officials, this heartwarming play is a tale of hope, the power of belief and the enduring magic of Christmas.

Officials added that the ALT Academy has assembled a wonderful cast to bring this endearing and imaginative tale to life. “PRANCER” features 42 academy students and is being

directed by Academy Director Harrison Stringer.

The production will be presented at Amarillo Little Theater Allen Shankles Mainstage from December 1st through the 10th.

Dates of the production

December 1st at 7:30 pm

December 2nd, at 2:30 pm and 7:30 pm

December 3rd at 2:30 pm

December 8th at 7:30 pm

December 9th at 2:30 pm and 7:30 pm

December 10 at 2:30 pm

Tickets for “PANCER” can be made here, or by phone at 806-355-9991.