AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Community Choral Christmas program “Love Was Born A King” will be performed this Friday at Washington Avenue Christian Church Sanctuary. The concert is family friendly and will begin at 7 pm with doors opening at 6:30 pm.
Admission to the program is free and there will be open seating. A love offering will be taken at the concert.
You can find more information about the program on Amarillo Community Choral Facebook.
