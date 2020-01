AMARILLO, Texas — Macaroni and cheese is the world’s most beloved comfort food. Since the Hope and Healing Place is in the business of providing comfort to people, a comfort food cook-off is a perfect fit.

Sunday’s Kitchen

910 N Filmore

(806) 418-6477

The Big Cheese

Hosted by The Hope and Healing Place

Friday, January 24 at 6 PM – 8 PM

Rex Baxter Exhibit Building

$25 – Adults

$5 – Children