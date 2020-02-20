Special Olympics Texas hosting basketball event

AMARILLO, Texas — Special Olympics Texas-Panhandle area serves more than 600 children and adults with intellectual disabilities in 26 counties.

Through year-round sports training and athletic competition, athletes get to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy and participate in the sharing of gifts, skills, and friendship with their families, other Special Olympics athletes, and the community.

One of their big events is right around the corner, the Special Olympics Basketball Competition.

Opening Ceremonies:

Friday, February 28

River Road High School

6 p.m.

For more information, click here.