AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Studio 4 sat down with Tera Williams, Mission Delivery Generalist Girl Scouts of Texas Oklahoma, to talk about the search for the 2023 Class of Honorees for the annual Amarillo Area Women of Distinction Awards.

Categories for the Girls Scouts Women of Distinction Awards:

Woman of Distinction Award

Rising Star Award

Lifetime Achievement Award

Outstanding Community Partner Award

Man Enough to Be A Girl Scout Award

Nominations can be submitted here. Nominations can be for women, organizations, or men. Nominations close on August 4.