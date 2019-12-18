Northside Toy Drive sharing Christmas joy

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR) — The mission of the Northside Toy Drive is to help create memories and bring smiles to children’s faces during Christmas time.

Black Tie Affair

December 20, 2019

7 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Amarillo Civic Center

Reserve seating for 8 at the $400 and $1,000 table levels.

Bring an unwrapped toy and enjoy cocktails, dinner, casino games, and live music by The Inspiration Band.

Toy Give Away Saturday, December 21, 1 p.m. at Palo Duro High School. Community children ages 2-12 are invited to choose a Christmas toy and see Santa.

Registration not required. Children must be present.