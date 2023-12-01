AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Northside Toy Drive looks to give to area families who are in need.

Sherry Philyaw, a Northside Toy Drive Volunteer, joined in studio to talk about the good the Northside Toy Drive does for the community and the upcoming “Black Tie Affair” that looks to benefit the organization.

Black Tie Affair Dec. 15 at 6 p.m. in the Amarillo Civic Center Heritage Ballroom. Entry for the event is an unwrapped toy for kids ages 2-12. More information on the event can be found here.



The organization has 37 drop-off locations available for new, unwrapped toys for kids aged 2-13. Those can be found on the Northside Toy Drive Facebook page.