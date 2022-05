AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — FamFest, sponsored by Baptist Community Services, is on May 14 and Mission Amarillo said it will include food trucks, live music, a silent auction, games, and more.

The event is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Sam Houston Park.

Entry to the event is $5 per person with children under three and under allowed in for free. Mission Amarillo said it will receive 100% of the profits.

More information on FamFest and Mission Amarillo can be found here.