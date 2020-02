AMARILLO, Texas—If you’re looking to make a difference in the life of a child here in the area, but you don’t know where to start, have we got the answer for you!

Big brothers big sisters is looking for bigs for several kids and they would love to have you.

Lori Crofford in today to introduce us to Dorian and Braiden, two brothers who are waiting for bigs.

Big Brothers Big Sisters

4200 Ridgecrest Circle, Ste B7

806-351-2210

panhandlebigs.org