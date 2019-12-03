Lights of Love Luncheon
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR) — Imagine having to take your sick child to another town to get life-saving care. It happens all the time, and if it weren’t for the Ronald McDonald House, those families wouldn’t have a shoulder to lean on and home away from home.
Marketing and Communications Manager Luke Oliver has more on the Lights of Love Luncheon.
Lights of Love Luncheon
Honoring:
- Dr. Todd Bell-TTUHSC
- Dr. Nandikishore Raghuram- BSA
- Dr. Muhammad Subhani- NWTHS
Benefiting Ronald McDonald House Charities of Amarillo
- Thursday, December 5
- 11:30 A.M.
- Polk Street United Methodist Church
- Individual Tickets $75
- Contact Luke Oliver: 806-358-8177 or luke@rmhcofamarillo.org.