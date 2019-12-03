Lights of Love Luncheon

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR) — Imagine having to take your sick child to another town to get life-saving care. It happens all the time, and if it weren’t for the Ronald McDonald House, those families wouldn’t have a shoulder to lean on and home away from home.

Marketing and Communications Manager Luke Oliver has more on the Lights of Love Luncheon.

Lights of Love Luncheon

Honoring:

  • Dr. Todd Bell-TTUHSC
  • Dr. Nandikishore Raghuram- BSA
  • Dr. Muhammad Subhani- NWTHS

Benefiting Ronald McDonald House Charities of Amarillo

  • Thursday, December 5
  • 11:30 A.M.
  • Polk Street United Methodist Church
  • Individual Tickets $75
  • Contact Luke Oliver: 806-358-8177 or luke@rmhcofamarillo.org.

