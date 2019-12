International Outreach hosting masquerade ball fundraiser

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR) — International Outreach is a local non-profit organization that works to provide a variety of services and support for people living in poverty overseas. Volunteers with specialized skills organize mission trips to lend a helping hand. Janet and Karen are in today to talk about an upcoming event to benefit the group.

Red Carpet Masquerade

Big G and the Tradewinds

December 17

7 p.m.

Esquire Jazz Club

$40 per person

Tickets available at Snow Bear Heat and Air, 806-367-9416, or at Esquire Jazz Club.

International Outreach

5410 Bell St #218, Amarillo, TX 79109

(806) 367-9416

WWW.INTOUTREACH.COM