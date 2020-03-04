Hope Fest 2020

AMARILLO, Texas — Patsy’s Place is a christ-centered transitional home in Amarillo.
The volunteers and staff nurture and mentor women as they struggle to cope with the obstacles they face almost immediately upon release from county jail or prison.
Stevi is the special projects coordinator for Sharing Hope Ministry, the umbrella organization for Patsy’s Place Transitional Home. She joins us now with a way you can help support this organization.
- Hope Fest on March 26th at 7 pm
- Heritage ballroom at the Amarillo Civic Center
- Guest speaker, Susan Deface Washington, author of From Pom Poms to Prison
- Proceeds benefit Sharing Hope Ministry and Patsy’s Place Transitional Home
- Tickets are $40
- sharinghopeministry.org