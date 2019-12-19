Hey Amarillo! – Jennifer Gallardo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Thursday is one of our favorite days of the week because that means we’re talking with Jason Boyett, host and creator of the city’s favorite podcast, Hey Amarillo.

Jason’s interview guest this week is Jennifer Gallardo. Jennifer is a vice president at Amarillo National Bank and manages the ANB branch at NE 24th & Grand, which is one of the most diverse neighborhoods in Amarillo. Jennifer has worked at the bank since she was 17—and knew even then that she wanted some sort of clerical/administrative job.

In addition to her career, she and Jason talk about her experiences growing up in Amarillo’s Barrio neighborhood. And because she is a member of the Amarillo Civic Center Executive Committee, they also discuss its needs for the future and the proposed upcoming bond election for a Civic Center renovation.