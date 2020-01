AMARILLO, Texas — The countdown to Mardi Gras has begun in New Orleans, he official start to Carnival season was last week. A time of celebration and revelry, plenty of king cake, and lots of great food.

Fat Tuesday, the final day of Carnival season falls on February 25 this year, and before the season of lent begins, you can get in on the fun right here in Amarillo.

11th Annual Mardi Gras Party

February 15

Amarillo Civic Center Heritage Room

7 p.m – 11p.m.