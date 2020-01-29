Bowie Middle School holding annual Socks for the Homeless Drive

AMARILLO, Texas — The Bowie Middle School Student Council is hosting its 6th annual Socks for the Homeless Drive.

They are looking for sock donations (new & used) (men, women, & children) to distribute to the homeless on February 18.

They will also be preparing 300 breakfast burritos to hand out.

Over the past five years, they have collected and distributed more than 10,000 pairs of socks.

Donations can be dropped off at Bowie Middle School, or by going to their Amazon link, which will be directly shipped to the school.

