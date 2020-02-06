Area agencies to host conference, disability resource fair

AMARILLO, Texas — Working with children with special needs is joyous. It can also come with its own set of challenges.

Some of the area’s biggest advocates for kids are coming together to offer some best practices for helping all kids reach their full potential.

PEN Project, Turn Center, WTAMU Center for Learning Disabilities, and Amerigroup have partnered to host Becoming Agents of Change Conference and Disability Resource Fair on Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at WTAMU – Amarillo Campus.