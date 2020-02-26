APD Explorers Post hosting 2020 Policeman’s Ball

AMARILLO, Texas—The Amarillo law enforcement exploring post is an opportunity for kids age 14 to 20 to learn about a career in law enforcement. The program also teaches leadership, citizenship, and service.
There’s a special event this weekend aimed to support that mission. Amarillo police department assistant chief, Martin Birkenfeld joins us today with more on the Amarillo Policeman’s Ball.
2020 POLICEMAN’S BALL
Sat, February 29, 2020
6:30 PM – 11:00 PM CST
$50
Amarillo civic center grand plaza
Eventbrite.Com
Amarillo Police Exploring Post 5507
200 S.E. 3RD
806-378-4252
Facebook: Amarillo police explorer