AJ Swope Sporting Clay Shoot raising money for plaza

AMARILLO, Texas — Plans to build a plaza in downtown Amarillo to honor a special member of our community lost too soon are underway. Craig Vaughn has some details on the AJ Swope Sporting Clay Shoot.

AJ Swope Sporting Clay Shoot

Saturday, April 18th, 2020 at River Breaks Ranch, 7802 Durrett Dr, Amarillo, Texas 79124

Check-in at 1 p.m.

Safety meeting at 1:30 p.m.

Festivities at 5 p.m. and include: happy hour horse racing other fun games

Dinner at 7 p.m.

Will also have a live auction, raffle drawing for limited edition, hand-engraved shotgun, and a concert with Zac Wilkerson and friends.

All proceeds from the Shotgun Salute Sporting Clay Shoot will benefit the Texas Panhandle First Responders Memorial to be built at AJ Swope Plaza. For more information, contact Susie Self at 806.679.3134 or selfsusie@gmail.com

www.ajswopeplaza.com