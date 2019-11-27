4 the community: Big Brothers Big Sisters

AMARILLO, Texas (STUDIO 4) — TJ is our waiting little He is patient, caring, and smart. He is not that into sports, but he likes baseball and loves bowling. He is very into technology. Loves playing on the computer and his Playstation, and he loves to play games like Fortnite, Apex Legends, and Minecraft. He considers himself a “technerd”.

Big Brother and Big Sisters is hosting a Christmas Open House on Tuesday, December 10th, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Big Brothers Big Sisters

4200 Ridgecrest Circle, Ste B7

806-351-2210

panhandlebigs.org