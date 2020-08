AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Martha’s Home is bringing back there 3rd Annual Slack-A-Thon event.

This event includes a 0.5K along with food like pizza and donuts.

All of the proceeds go to help Martha’s Home which helps homeless mothers and their kids with housing and other services.

