30th Annual Amarillo Community Prayer Breakfast just around the corner
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR) — On the Tuesday before Thanksgiving, the community of Amarillo comes together for a prayer breakfast.
It’s happening Tuesday, November 26 from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. at the Amarillo Civic Center North Exhibit Hall.
Amarillo native Rear Admiral Brent W. Scott, 27th Chief of Navy Chaplains, will be the featured speaker at the breakfast.
Tickets are $10 at the door or $200 for a table of eight.
Amarillo Community Prayer Breakfast
(806) 353-0880
amaprayerbreakfast.org