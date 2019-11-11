30th Annual Amarillo Community Prayer Breakfast just around the corner

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR) — On the Tuesday before Thanksgiving, the community of Amarillo comes together for a prayer breakfast.

It’s happening Tuesday, November 26 from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. at the Amarillo Civic Center North Exhibit Hall.

Amarillo native Rear Admiral Brent W. Scott, 27th Chief of Navy Chaplains, will be the featured speaker at the breakfast.

Tickets are $10 at the door or $200 for a table of eight.

Amarillo Community Prayer Breakfast

(806) 353-0880

amaprayerbreakfast.org