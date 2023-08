AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —Although it’s not the fall season, it is pumpkin season in the eyes of many.

This is an easy way to celebrate as it only has 3 ingredients.

Ingredients:

8oz-whipped topping

15oz-pumpkin puree

3.4oz-instant pudding (vanilla or pumpkin spice)

Preparation:

Combine all of these ingredients in a bowl, then refrigerate until ready to eat. Put on tray and pair with graham crackers, nilla wafers, ginger snap cookies, or any other cookie or cracker.