AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —The budgets are tight, and you’re probably being asked to go to several holiday parties for you or the kids.

These recipes below make it easy to make some sweets in bulk, they’re going to look good, and be cost-effective.

3 Ingredients Cookies

Ingredients

8oz-whipped topping

1-box of chocolate cake mix

Powdered Sugar

Directions

Mix whipped topping and cake mix in a bowl

Scoop out

Rollin powdered sugar

Bake at 350 degrees for 10-15 minutes

Another great way to make holiday cookies is to get or make some sugar cookie dough, then get your favorite holiday sprinkles, and roll the dough into the sprinkles, bake as normal.