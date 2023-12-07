AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —The budgets are tight, and you’re probably being asked to go to several holiday parties for you or the kids.
These recipes below make it easy to make some sweets in bulk, they’re going to look good, and be cost-effective.
3 Ingredients Cookies
Ingredients
8oz-whipped topping
1-box of chocolate cake mix
Powdered Sugar
Directions
Mix whipped topping and cake mix in a bowl
Scoop out
Rollin powdered sugar
Bake at 350 degrees for 10-15 minutes
Another great way to make holiday cookies is to get or make some sugar cookie dough, then get your favorite holiday sprinkles, and roll the dough into the sprinkles, bake as normal.