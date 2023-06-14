AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —You know the butter cookies that are in the blue tin? They come out around the holidays, and then the tin is used to store sewing items or other random things?

Well this is an easy and great recipe for those looking to make those year-round.

You’ll need 1 cup of salted butter that is at room temperature. Then combine that with 1 cup of powdered sugar, you want to mix that for about 5 minutes until it’s light and fluffy, then add 2 cups of all-purpose flour and combine.

At this point you want to put it in a piping bag, a plastic zip bag can also be used, and use a cool tip at the bottom to make some cool designs. Put parchment paper on a baking sheet, and pipe out the batter into a round shape, and put them about 1 inch apart.

After this, put them in the refrigerator for about 30 minutes, this will cool the butter and make sure they don’t spread as far when baking.

Bake at 350 for about 15-20 minutes.