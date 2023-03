AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —This is a great recipe for when you have a sweet tooth, but you don’t want to make a whole cake, a dozen cookies, or scrounge around for something else to eat.

Mix one box of angel food cake mix and one box of your favorite cake flavor into an air tight container.

When you get ready to make a mug cake, add 3 tablespoons of cake mix with 2 tablespoons of water and microwave for 1 minute.

After that you can top it anyway you’d like.