AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —Valerie Kiper was diagnosed with ALS in December 2020. As speech became more difficult she reached out for help, and Team Gleason was recommended to her. They helped Kiper get a device that can speak for her.

Since then she’s been working to raise money for Team Gleason so they can help others who have received an ALS diagnosis.

One way you can do that is by supporting the 2nd Annual Valerie Kiper ALS Golf Tournament. While they can’t take on any more teams, you can still sponsor a tee box or just donate to a great cause.

Click here to become a sponsor or to donate to this organization.