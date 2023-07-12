AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —The 28th Annual Original Harley Party is coming up July 29th from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Amarillo National Center.

Thousands of people are expected to attend and enjoy live music, food and beverages, vendor booths, a fun run and more.

One of the greatest events of the night will be the drawing for the grand prize, a reverse drawing for a 2023 Harley-Davidson Breakout 117 or a $15,000 VISA gift card. The second prize is a $1,000 VISA gift card.

Bands for the event include “Two Far Gone”, “Touching Voodoo” and “The Buster Bledsoe Band” as well as vendor booths and the fun run.

Proceeds benefit Family Support Services, which serves more than 25,000 people each year in the areas of sexual assault, human trafficking, and domestic violence intervention and prevention; veteran resources; affordable counseling; family strengthening; labor trafficking prevention; and violence prevention education in schools and the community. FSS has Amarillo’s only safe house for victims of domestic violence and sexual assaults and operates a 24-hour Helpline (806-374-5433).

Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.