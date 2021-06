AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –Family Support Services is looking for volunteers, restaurants, and vendors for their 26th Annual Harley Party.

It’s coming up on July 31st at the Tri-State Fairgrounds. All of the proceeds benefit Family Support Services and the 25,000 people they serve each year.

For more information you can purchase tickets at Tripp’s Harley-Davidson or click here.