AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —It’s Amarillo’s biggest networking event, and it includes food, drinks, live music and fun.

The 26th Annual Good Times Celebration event is coming up on October 6th. From 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. people can enjoy food, drinks, live music, and networking for just $30 before the event or $40 at the gate.

The event is happening at the Tri-State Fairgrounds. Call (806) 373-7800 or click here for more information.