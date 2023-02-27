AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —What started as a simple observation has turned into a beacon of light for thousands of hungry people across the panhandle.

Catholic Charities of the Texas Panhandle is hosting the 24th annual Salt and Pepper Luncheon on March 9th to benefit the Interfaith Hunger Project.

25 years ago, a Hunger Project volunteer, delivering food to a homebound client, noticed she was eating a bowl of hot water seasoned with salt and pepper. That’s it. That was her dinner. Thus, the idea of the Salt and Pepper Luncheon was born.

This annual event brings together the entire community to help restock the shelves of the Hunger Project “grocery store” and feed the hungry one person at a time.

This year’s keynote speaker is Brady Clark. He is an Amarillo native and former pastor who spent years in Dallas’ inner city helping the underserved. Now, he’s back home tending to the community that taught him how to care for others as Executive Director of Square MileCommunity Development which he co-founded.

Join us Thursday, March 9, from 11:30 am – 1:00 pm at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 4100 S. Coulter. Tickets are available online at www.cctxp.org for $35/each.