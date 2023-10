AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —$10 separates you from not only a really amazing looking t-shirt, but also helping cover Mammograms for people across the Texas Panhandle.

The Amarillo Fire Department, Amarillo Professional Firefighters Local 542 and 24 Hours in the Canyon have teamed up to sell pink shirts.

Proceeds from the sale of these shirts will go to cover Mammograms for people in the Texas Panhandle who don’t have insurance. You can purchase these shirts here.