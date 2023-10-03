This segment is sponsored by the Wounded Warrior Project.

AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —According to the U.S. Veterans Affairs Department, nearly one out of every five (18%) veterans will be women by 2040. Women represent the fastest-growing population in the military and veteran communities, and the Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) recognized a need to address their unique challenges.

WWP founded the Women Warriors Initiative in 2021 and published its first women-focused report to understand WWP women warriors’ experiences and needs. The 2023 Women Warriors Report reveals unique challenges women veterans face, identifying six in particular. These include:

Social Health Mental Wellness Financial Wellness Military Transition Access to Care

MORE ABOUT WOUNDED WARRIOR PROJECT AND WOMEN WARRIORS INITIATIVE:

WWP was founded in 2003. The organization provides free programs and services to post-9/11 wounded, ill, and injured service members and their families. WWP created the Women Warriors Initiative in 2021 and published the first women-focused report to understand WWP women warriors’ experiences and needs as women veterans. The initiative aims to raise awareness of the unique challenges women warriors face and to advocate for meaningful changes to policy, legislation, and specialized programs and services to improve the quality of their lives.