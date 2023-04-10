AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) — More than 80 employers are ready to speak with Texas Panhandle Job Seekers at the in-person 2023 Spring Amarillo Job Fair, which will take place Tuesday, April 11th from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Amarillo Civic Center’s North Exhibit Hall.

The event, established through a partnership between Workforce Solutions Panhandle and the City of Amarillo has been bringing the Texas Panhandle’s top employers together with job candidates for over 25 years.

A variety of employment opportunities will be available from entry level to professional level including full and part time positions in technical, health care, management, production, customer service, sales, and secretarial/clerical areas.

Employers who will attend the April 11th event include national brands, nonprofits, fast-growing startups, and local flagship brands. Some employers attending include Xcel Energy, the City of Amarillo, Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Pantex, Amarillo Fire Department, BSA Health System, and many more!

To ensure success at the job fair, job candidates should come dressed appropriately for their chosen occupation and have childcare arrangements made. Introduce yourself to the employers, speak about career objectives, skills, and what makes you the right person for the company.

The Amarillo Job Fair is open to the public, attendance and participation is free to all job seekers!