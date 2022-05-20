AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The 2022 Amarillo Parade of Homes is for anyone who is looking for the latest building trends.

This annual event features new homes for you to tour as well as being able to win prizes.

Tickets are $12/each. Children 12 and under are free. You can purchase at the following places. ParadeSmart App, Pak-A-Saks, United Supermarkets.

Note: No cash ticket purchases available at the parade homes.

Prizes

If you attend all the homes in the Parade of Homes you will automatically be entered to win the grand prize. This year’s prize will be … Announcement Coming Soon!

Schedules

The Parade of Homes is held on the following days and times:

Thursday May 12, 2022 5:30 pm to 8pm

Friday May 13, 2022 5:30 pm to 8pm (Twilight Tour at select homes 8pm to 10pm)

Saturday May 14, 2022 1pm to 5pm

Sunday May 15, 2022 1pm to 5pm

Thursday May 19, 2022 5:30pm to 8pm

Friday May 20, 2022 5:30 pm to 8pm

Saturday May 21, 2022 1pm to 5pm

Sunday May 22, 2022 1pm to 5pm

Map

This is a self-paced Parade of Homes, featuring 13 homes in Amarillo and Canyon area. Our map is available below and check back as for updated list as we get closer to the date. Full map will be available no later than May 1, 2022.

View the Map

Parade Smart App

We highly encourage all Parade of Homes attendees to download the ParadeSmart app. This mobile app offers a map and directions to all homes, allows you to purchase tickets and show your tickets for entry into each home.

Apple App Store

Google Play Store

Safety Guidelines

Out of concern for COVID-19, rest assured that we are taking all necessary precautions to keep you safe while touring these homes. Knowing these guidelines ahead of your visit will assist us in creating a safe experience for you.

Learn More

Parade Etiquette

Let us not forget that these stunning homes are either on the market, soon to hit the market, or are already purchased awaiting their families to move experience. As such, we ask all attendees to be mindful of the time and effort it took to get them ready for the Parade. These tips will help you enjoy yourselves while still being respectful of the builders’ property.

Learn More