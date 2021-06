AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – This weekend is Juneteenth and the community is preparing to celebrate.

Starting on June 19th there will be a parade down Hughes Street starting at 10 a.m.

Then there will be a Celebration @ Bones Hooks starting at 11 a.m.

On June 20th there will be Church in the Park starting at 10 a.m.

For more information on the celebration click here.

They also need volunteers, you can sign up here.