AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Center City is looking to honor all 2020 high school seniors with their senior banner program.

Center City started this last year when a lot of activities were canceled due to the pandemic.

You can purchase these banners for $100 and they will be displayed downtown. Once Center City takes these down people can keep them as a souvenir.

You can pick up the banner at the Center City offices at 1000 S. Polk.