Proceeds to help find a cure and fund research to end Alzheimer's

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Walk to end Alzheimer’s is going virtual this year. While many events have been canceled, Alzheimer’s hasn’t taken a break, and the money needed for research is still critical.

The walk will have several virtual events including an opening ceremony and a Promise Garden Ceremony before people can walk in their neighborhood.

The event is coming up on October 3rd.

To register for the event or donate to the cause click here.