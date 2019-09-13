2019 Tri-State Fair & Rodeo Opening Day

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Tri-State Fair & Rodeo is underway for 2019!

Gates opened at 4 p.m. today for the start of the nine day long event.

Expo Hours:

Saturdays & Sunday – 8 a.m.-Midnight

Monday (9/16) – Friday (9/20) – 8 a.m.-Midnight

Monday (9/16) – Friday (9/20) – Free admission until 1 p.m.

Carnival Hours:

Weekdays – 4 p.m.-Midnight

Weekends – 1 p.m.-Midnight

Children must be 36″ tall to ride the rides.

Ride Wristbands are $35 daily unless you take advantage of a daily special. The ride wristbands will be sold at the gate as well as inside the grounds.

Mega Passes are on sale at the Tri-State Fair Office and Toot’n Totum Stores. Passes are $95. A Mega Pass allows the holder daily admission to the fair and all rides are included except for the power ride which requires 5 more tokens, bungee jump and walk on waterballs.

The midway and food court are cashless. Credit cards will be accepted at most concessions as well as Magic Money credits on the food court and at the midway.

Fair Admission:

13 years and up = $10

6-12 years = $5

5 and under = No Charge

Sr. Citizen’s (55+) = $5

Parking = Free at Gate 1, $5 at Gate 4

Amarillo Tri-State Exposition is located at 3301 SE 10th Ave.

For information on attractions, daily specials and more, click here.